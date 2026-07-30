The Timaru Suburban Lions Club has officially commenced its 49th year of serving the South Canterbury community following its recent Changeover Dinner.

Incoming president Teressa May has accepted the leadership role for the 2026-27 year.

In a statement, she said as the club looked ahead, members were preparing for another busy year of fundraising, youth initiatives, community partnerships and hands-on service projects that continued to make a positive difference throughout South Canterbury.

“Up-and-coming projects include the lily and freesia bulbs — orders will soon be available — and the Timaru Santa Parade. Preparation is under way with the Timaru Christmas Parade Trust.

“Preparations are also already under way for the club’s annual raffle, one of our major fundraising activities.

“This year’s raffle will support two significant South Canterbury community projects — the redevelopment of the Theatre Royal and Aorangi Stadium — helping provide modern facilities that will benefit the region for generations to come.”

Past international director Lion Ron Luxton (right) conducting the changeover of presidents from Lion Aaron May to Lion Teressa May. Photo: Supplied

Members would be selling tickets at locations in Timaru like The Warehouse, New World and Woolworths, she said.

“Please stop by, say hello, and support this important community fundraiser.

“The club is also working alongside young people to establish a LEO Club in Timaru. LEO Clubs provide leadership opportunities, encourage personal development and inspire young people to become active volunteers within their communities.

“Timaru Suburban Lions is excited to help develop the next generation of community leaders through service.”

Club members up dancing to the Drama Queens at the changeover event. Photo: Supplied

Members were also preparing for the launch of Kahu’s Adventures, a locally produced children’s book celebrating Caroline Bay, Mrs May said.

“Timaru Suburban Lions welcomes new members of all ages who are interested in giving back to their community, making new friendships and becoming part of a worldwide service organisation.

“Whether you have a few hours each month or would like to become more involved in community projects, there is a place for you in Lions.” — Allied Media