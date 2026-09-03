Following a successful softball season with the South Canterbury U19 Boys team, Anthony Baker and Lachie Cate r recently returned from the trip of a lifetime. They competed for New Zealand ISA (International Softball Academy) at the Mike Stapleton Memorial tournament in Prague and came home with gold.

The team claimed victory in a nail-biting 1-0 final against Mexico. Teams from Singapore and Czech Republic also competed in the tournament.

“Playing softball in Prague gave me the chance to challenge myself, learn new skills and see how the game was played at an international level. The friendships we made along the way made the experience even more special,” Lachie said.

Anthony was grateful for the coaching he received from some highly regarded softball personnel and he believed this helped improve and refine his softball skills.

Both boys are looking forward to using the knowledge, skills and experience they have gained when they play with their team-mates in the local senior competition again this coming season.

They wish to thank their parents, coaches, supporters and sponsors for enabling them to attend the tournament.

Locally, the softball season begins for both junior and senior grades on Friday, October 16 at Sir Basil Arthur Park. The slow pitch competition will start on Tuesday, October 20. — Keri Murphy, secretary South Canterbury Softball