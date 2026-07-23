Two Timaru teenagers fought tooth and nail for their black belt.

Yuna Gibson,16, from Craighead Diocesan School, and Hunter Morris, 17, from Timaru Boys’ High School, graded together last month at the Seido Karate Timaru club.

Hunter said his journey to black belt took nine years of “hard work and dedication”.

While his journey might have taken longer than others’, it was worth all of the time and effort he had invested, he said.

Yuna said she was really proud and happy to have achieved her black belt.

“The grading was definitely one of the hardest things I’ve ever done, physically and mentally.

“It showed me that I could keep going even when I’m tired.”

In the three months leading up to the grading, when they were not at school the duo prepared themselves for the gruelling three-hour grading — Hunter by doing 12 hours of karate each week along with fitness training at home, and Yuna by doing around eight hours of karate each week, as well as football.

Black belt gradings took at least three hours, with the first part of the grading focused on kata and syllabus (patterns they had learnt).

The duo also created 40 one-step self defence patterns along with along with 20 weapon defences.

“The support I was given from everyone made a huge difference to the day and the energy around me really helped me to keep going and just push through the day,” Yuna said.

Amid family, friends and club members, Yuna Gibson (back to camera) and Hunter Morris celebrate their shared success. Photo: Supplied

Traditionally, after the gruelling grading, members were given a month off.

Hunter said he would encourage younger children, who were struggling to grade through lower belts, to keep going.

“While your journey can be long and hard, if you truly believe in your goals — and work hard — you will find success and fulfilment.”