More than 1000 year 0-8 students have been making regular visits to farms across New Zealand — without leaving their classrooms.

In 2025, its fourth year of connecting young New Zealand school students with farmers, the innovative Farmer Time for Schools programme connected 1075 students and their 43 teachers with 39 farmers across New Zealand.

Through regular, live online field trips, Year 0-8 learners meet real producers, observe work as it happens and ask questions about topics such as animals, plants, land, technology, trade, sustainability and careers.

Farmer Time for Schools has released its 2025 impact report, showing the programme is highly popular with participating teachers, students and farmers.

A survey of participants found that 100% of respondent teachers said their students gained new knowledge and ideas about farming. The online sessions with the farmer supported inquiry learning, the development of oral language and critical thinking skills.

Every teacher in the 2025 survey said they would recommend Farmer Time and wanted it to be supported by the Ministry of Education.

National co-ordinator Marie Burke said growing numbers of New Zealand children had limited understanding of where food and fibre came from.

“The urban/rural disconnect will continue to grow unless children are taught from an early age where their food comes from, and that New Zealand is a trusted supplier of food and fibre here and worldwide,” Ms Burke said.

“Farmer Time for Schools turns New Zealand’s food and fibre sector into a living classroom. The programme makes primary industries visible, relevant and memorable before students begin making secondary school subject and career pathway choices.”

Participating students learned about a variety of farming systems, including sheep, beef, dairy, vegetables, goats, pigs, bees, deer, citrus and grain.

The Farmer Time programme supports a wide range of curriculum topics, including science, maths, English, social science, technology and health.

“New Zealand’s primary industries are vitally important to our economy, yet teachers say they are under-represented in the New Zealand year 0-8 curriculum. They tell me primary industry topics are often overlooked or not prioritised, and are only included if teachers make a special effort,” Ms Burke said.

Farmer Time for Schools is funded by Beef + Lamb New Zealand, with support from other primary industry organisations.

In its 2026 election manifesto, B+LNZ called for agriculture to be included in the Year 0-8 curriculum, supporting agribusiness as a core part of secondary schools’ Business Studies curriculum.

B+LNZ general manager policy and communications Rowena Hume said the recent announcement of food and fibre systems as one of the industry-led secondary school subjects underlined the sector’s importance to New Zealand.

“To support a thriving future for New Zealand’s primary industries and the country in general, we must give greater importance to food and fibre in the Year 0-8 curriculum. There is a wide range of jobs in our sector and we need people with the required skills to lead us into the future,” Ms Hume said. — Allied Media