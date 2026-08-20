Waimate students have been working nine to five in the weeks leading up to tonight’s show.

The Waimate High School production of “9 to 5 JR” is set to open tonight.

The play is a 60-minute adaptation of the Broadway musical based on the 1980 hit movie, with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

Director Ashleigh Nicolson said she had directed “quite a few” school productions in the past.

The school held a production yearly, with those performances rotating from a large scripted show, like what it was doing this year, to a review the following year, Mrs Nicolson said.

It ensured there was always an arts opportunity for students at the school.

Year 11 Waimate High School student Connor Dee plays Mr Hart, the world's worst boss, at this weekend's production of "9 to 5 JNR". Photo: Craig Robertson

Those yearly productions were her favourite thing to do as a teacher, but she could not choose between scripted or reviews.

“I think you really get to know the kids on a whole different level.”

“With a scripted show there is probably a lot more work that goes into it with acting, and staging, and blocking … whereas the review is just more singing and dancing.”

Despite the extra work, the pay off was “really great”, she said.

There are still tickets available for the shows, which run till Saturday.

Organisers had kept ticket prices affordable to provide a chance for everyone to experience theatre, she said.

A supportive audience was what it was all about.

“You can just see the buzz when they hear the crowd laughing or cheering.

“It just lifts it to the next level.”

The show will run from tonight through to Saturday night with tickets available on Eventbrite.

shelley.inon@alliedmedia.co.nz