It was a busy second half of August for the Waimate Savage & Entertainment Club.

On August 23, around 40 people gathered for the monthly concert at the Silver Band Hall.

The theme was “the Americas”.

The music of the day was set to the theme, with S’oup taking the audience from Canada, via the United States and Jamaica all the way to Brazil.

Alexxia Dyer and Aubree Buckingham, two seven-year-olds, tap-danced to the delight of the audience.

Alison Loye, decorated with flags and different items, then talked about the sometimes funny differences between American and British English.

Bria Bosomworth, a regular young performer, introduced her dog Greta who obeyed a couple of commands while she had tapped.

She also brought us another flamboyant dance.

After the interval Max got laughs with his stories.

Margaret Leathwick played us some great songs on her keyboard along the theme.

After the closing ode and National Anthem, the afternoon finished with a cup of tea and a chat.

On Sunday, August 30, the Ashburton Friendship and Entertainment Club, South Canterbury Savage Club and Waimate Savage and Entertainment Club joined in a varied concert to an appreciative audience of over 60 people from the three districts, at the South Canterbury Savage Club Hall.

Jan Prestige played a lovely introductory assortment of tunes on the piano.

The South Canterbury Club commenced the afternoon with Black Notes, an orchestra of skilful members playing a variety of instruments.

The Breaches, talented musicians, brought great singing, accompanied by diverse instruments.

Alan Minnear then played and sang a lively enjoyable medley of songs.

The Irish Lot performed traditional Irish melodies to the delight of the audience.

The Cross Creek Gang from the Ashburton Friendship and Entertainment Club entertained with a variety of instruments and vocalists.

They performed two group brackets of well-known songs which members of the audience joined in with.

Old favourites were performed by Ian Smith, Iain Tuanui, Tiare Tompsett and Robin Tuanui.

The group sang two more brackets of popular songs, again joined by the audience.

Waimate Savage and Entertainment Club began with two songs, performed by S’oup and accompanied by Margaret on keyboard.

Alison amused the audience with a joke.

Joy Leach then gave a solo rendition of Sparrow Song.

Joy was joined by Marg for a performance of Back Home Again, the audience enjoyed joining the chorus.

Alison got many laughs with her skit about amusing versions of the English language in the US.

Tuned In, a group of ladies singing a capella, entertained with three songs after which Alison told another funny story.

S’oup rounded off Waimate’s contribution with two more popular songs.

The successful concert showcased a wealth of regional talent and was thoroughly enjoyed by all attending.

A delicious afternoon tea rounded off a very enjoyable afternoon.

— Jan Dugdale & Joy Leach