FRIDAY

* Clay and Sip Pottery Classes, Academy of Performance and Arts, Talbot St, Geraldine, BYO, book on 027 388 3261, 6pm-9pm.

* 9 to 5 JNR, Waimate High School production, tickets from eventbrite.com, $20 adults or $10 under 18, doors open 6.30pm.

* “Facing up to our future — Conversations with Helen Clark”, hearing from the former prime minister about her recently released book. The Landing Service Conference Centre, tickets $50 Humanitix, 7pm-9pm.

SATURDAY

* Harmony through the Years, Rhyth-Mix Singers, fundraising choral concert, bring a can of food to support local foodbanks, Trinity Church Timaru, 2pm.

* 9 to 5 JNR, Waimate High School production, tickets from eventbrite.com, $20 adults or $10 under 18, doors open 6.30pm.

* 40th Jubilee Celebration, special guest Dame Susan Devoy, Pleasant Point Town Hall, tickets email plptsquashtreasurer@gmail.com, 7pm.

* NZ Choral Federation Big Sing CADENZA, top secondary school choirs across the South Island perform a selection of choral works, Sacred Heart Basilica Timaru, 7pm-9pm.

* Optimus Gryme, winter tour, Boiler Room, Royal Arcade, Timaru, 9pm-3am.

SUNDAY

* All Makes Car Show, Timaru Falcon Fairlane Car Club, bringing together an impressive lineup of cars from all makes, models and eras, Caroline Bay Car Park, Virtue Avenue, 10am-12.30pm.

* Harmony through the Years, Rhyth-Mix Singers, Fundraising choral concert, bring a can of food to support local foodbanks, St Mary’s Church Geraldine, 2pm.

MARKETS

* Timaru Artisan Farmers Market, Heritage Square, George St, Timaru, Saturday, 9am-12.30pm.

* Waimate Community Market, Seddon Square, Queen St, Waimate, Saturday 9am-noon.

* Geraldine Craft and Produce Market, Cox St, Geraldine, Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays, 9am-3.30pm.