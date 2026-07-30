FRIDAY

* Tangled up in Blue, new works by Mike Glover, York Street Gallery of Fine Art, 21 York St, 11am – 3pm

* Come From Away musical, South Canterbury Drama League, The Playhouse, 198 Church St, book at iTicket, 7.30pm

* Quiz Night Pleasant Point Golf Club, Pleasant Point Golf Club, 44 Butlers Rd, doors open 6.30pm

SATURDAY

* Tangled up in Blue, new works by Mike Glover, York Street Gallery of Fine Art, 21 York St, 11am – 3pm

* Timaru Brass in Concert, an afternoon with Timaru Brass with guest soloist Anthony Smith, St. Mary’s Church, Timaru, $20 door sales only, 3pm – 5pm

* Come From Away musical, South Canterbury Drama League, The Playhouse, 198 Church St, book at iTicket, 7.30pm

SUNDAY

* Public Exhibition, Junk to Funk 2026, gold coin entry, The South Canterbury Eco Centre, 55C Redruth St, Timaru, 10am — 2pm

* Come From Away musical, South Canterbury Drama League, The Playhouse, 198 Church St, book at iTicket, 2pm matinee

MARKETS

* Timaru Artisan Farmers Market, Heritage Square, George St, Timaru, Saturday, 9am — 12.30pm

* Waimate Community Market, Seddon Square, Queen St, Waimate, Saturday 9am — 12pm

* Geraldine Craft and Produce Market, Cox St, Geraldine, Saturday, Sunday and Public Holidays, 9am — 3.30pm