PHOTO
FRIDAY
* Clay & Sip, Pottery Classes, Academy of Performance and Art, Geraldine, BYO, 6pm-9pm
* Jingo, Bingo with a twist, St Joseph’s Hall, Temuka, $25 door sales, doors open 6.30pm
* Come From Away, South Canterbury Drama League, The Playhouse, 198 Church St, tickets from iTicket, 7.30pm
SATURDAY
* Club Car Saloon Races, August Club Day, Levels Raceway, Falvey Rd, all day
* Come From Away, South Canterbury Drama League, The Playhouse, 198 Church St, tickets from iTicket, 7.30pm
SUNDAY
* Repair Cafe, every second Sunday of the month, South Canterbury Eco Centre, 55c Redruth St, Timaru, 10am-noon
*South Canterbury All Australian Car Show, Caroline Bay Virtue Ave entrance, $10 entry per car, spectators gold coin donation, proceeds to Cardiac Kids and Hato Hone St John, 9am-1.30pm.
MARKETS
* Timaru Artisan Farmers Market, Heritage Square, George St, Timaru, Saturday, 9am-12.30pm
* Waimate Community Market, Seddon Square, Queen St, Waimate, Saturday 9am-noon
* Geraldine Craft and Produce Market, Cox St, Geraldine, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, 9am-3.30pm