Preparing for the All Australian Car Show on Sunday are (from left) Dave Berry (1971 HG Holden), Barry Bowman (2013 Ford Falcon FG2 FPV GT RSPEC), and Garry Black (1970 VF Valiant Regal). Photo: Connor Haley

FRIDAY

* Clay & Sip, Pottery Classes, Academy of Performance and Art, Geraldine, BYO, 6pm-9pm

* Jingo, Bingo with a twist, St Joseph’s Hall, Temuka, $25 door sales, doors open 6.30pm

* Come From Away, South Canterbury Drama League, The Playhouse, 198 Church St, tickets from iTicket, 7.30pm

SATURDAY

* Club Car Saloon Races, August Club Day, Levels Raceway, Falvey Rd, all day

* Come From Away, South Canterbury Drama League, The Playhouse, 198 Church St, tickets from iTicket, 7.30pm

SUNDAY

* Repair Cafe, every second Sunday of the month, South Canterbury Eco Centre, 55c Redruth St, Timaru, 10am-noon

*South Canterbury All Australian Car Show, Caroline Bay Virtue Ave entrance, $10 entry per car, spectators gold coin donation, proceeds to Cardiac Kids and Hato Hone St John, 9am-1.30pm.

MARKETS

* Timaru Artisan Farmers Market, Heritage Square, George St, Timaru, Saturday, 9am-12.30pm

* Waimate Community Market, Seddon Square, Queen St, Waimate, Saturday 9am-noon

* Geraldine Craft and Produce Market, Cox St, Geraldine, Saturday, Sunday and public holidays, 9am-3.30pm