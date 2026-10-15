There's something happening in South Canterbury that we really need to be talking about. We're getting older.

Across New Zealand, there are around 900,000 people aged 65 and over. Here in South Canterbury, it's already around 15,000, or nearly one in four of us. And the numbers are growing. By 2031, that figure is projected to reach around 17,600. Over the next 20 years, our communities will look quite different.

Now, living longer is something to celebrate. But it also raises some important questions about how we prepare for the future.

Will we have enough health services, suitable housing and transport? Will there be enough people to provide care and support? And what about those living alone, particularly in our smaller rural communities?

These aren't questions for 20 years down the track. We need to be thinking about them now.

Much of the national discussion focuses on the growing cost of superannuation, hospitals and rest homes. And yes, these are important. But I think we're missing a big part of the picture.

Surely it makes sense to invest more in helping people stay well, independent and connected, rather than waiting until they need expensive care?

Think about it. Assisting someone to stay active and avoid a fall. Supporting an older person so they can keep driving safely. Helping someone master their smartphone to enable them to stay in touch with family. Or simply providing somewhere to go, enjoy a cuppa, have a laugh and make new friends.

None of these things costs a fortune. But they can make an enormous difference to someone's quality of life. Especially someone who is lonely and isolated.

Yet funding for these preventative services is often limited and uncertain. Community organisations spend far too much time chasing grants just to keep valuable programmes running. We need greater recognition, and more reliable government funding, for services that help keep people well and independent.

And let's not forget that older people contribute enormously through employment, volunteering, caring for family and grandchildren and supporting our local economy.

At Age Concern South Canterbury, we see every day how small amounts of support can make a big difference. But we can't do it alone.

Over the next 20 years, government, councils, health providers and community organisations need to work together.

We can't simply build more hospital beds and rest homes and hope for the best.

We need to invest in communities where people can grow older well, stay connected and continue enjoying life.

After all, if we're lucky, getting older will happen to every one of us. — Chris Thomas, Manager, Age Concern South Canterbury