Geraldine Cinema is set to host an all-ages music show.

Organiser Natasha Griffiths said people were invited to an alcohol-free music event set to be held at the cinema on Friday.

“This gig is for the young people to let them know there is a world of possibilities with their music.”

Ms Griffiths said while the event was self-funded, the musicians were so determined to take safe third space gigs to the regions, they were doing it anyway.

“We have kept the tickets as cheap as possible.”

In the past few years there had been “the building of a new generation of musicians in Ōtepoti (Dunedin)”.

It was hugely centred around a thriving all-ages scene.

“It became so noticeable, Rolling Stone AU/NZ reported on it.”

Dunedin’s youth quickly built a remarkably tight-knit, inclusive and active underground music community.

Recognising it was a moment to capture, DUN Records created 4EPs — partly as a modern equivalent to Flying Nun’s 1982 Dunedin Double EP).

As the label founder, Ms Griffiths spearheaded the project to give a platform to the four emerging bands — Sivle Talk, Sogg, U-No Juno and Vagina Dry — allowing them to bypass industry gatekeepers, retain full autonomy and showcase the raw, evolving southern sound.

The community creating safe all-ages spaces hadbeen changing, and most likely saving, lives in this important age group.

4EPs musicians were between 16 and 22 years old.

Inclusivity, gender diversity and fluidity ran through the bands, Ms Griffiths said.

“They speak up and sing loud about what is wrong in their and their audience’s worlds. And occasionally, what is right.

“It is time for these youths to go to places where all-ages shows do not happen — and create a safe third space and awesome gig for a day.

“This is an independent project, with no funding, and riding on the hope that the communities want the show as much as this crew want to be there.”

The event will begin at 6.30pm.

“Presales are cheaper than door sales.”

Those presales could be bought at Joosh. — Allied Media