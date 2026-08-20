The Y Central South Island communication and marketing lead Mary Strachan. Photo: Supplied

The Y Central South Island (formerly YMCA) is calling on all young people aged 12-24 across the North Otago, Waimate, South Canterbury, Mackenzie and Mid Canterbury districts and towns to share their perspectives in the 2026 “Your Voice Matters” youth survey.

As the organisation’s largest piece of two-yearly advocacy work, this initiative has been a cornerstone of regional youth engagement since 2014.

By “taking the pulse” of taiohi (youth), the Y provides local government, health providers, educators and social sector decision-makers with the evidence-based insights required to build responsive programmes and support services.

“Our goal is simple: we want to ensure our young people’s voices are not just heard, but actively integrated into the planning that shapes their futures,” said Y Central South Island communication and marketing lead Mary Strachan in a statement.

“By understanding how our rangatahi feel about their education, employment prospects, and personal wellbeing and more, we can advocate more effectively for the resources they need to thrive.”

This year, the survey has been redeveloped to improve the experience for participants.

Moving from a three-part structure to a single, streamlined questionnaire, the 2026 survey includes vital new inquiries regarding health and wellbeing, housing security, and living pressures.

To ensure the highest academic rigour and relevance, the Y has collaborated with expert researchers from the University of Canterbury.

The project refinement was led by NZ LAMB (learning, achievement and motivated behaviour) research lab director and educational psychology Associate Prof Valerie Sotardi, alongside Dr Victoria Leggett, a specialist in youth mental health, student wellbeing and social media impacts.

Mrs Strachan said working with Assoc Prof Sotardi and Dr Leggett had allowed The Y to create a survey that was both accessible and intellectually robust.

“Their expertise has been invaluable in ensuring we capture accurate data on the challenges and aspirations of today’s youth.”

The findings from this survey will be compiled into a comprehensive report shared widely with regional stakeholders across North Otago, South Canterbury, Mackenzie and Mid Canterbury in October of this year.

The Y encouraged all young people to participate and contribute to a stronger, more connected community for all. — Allied Media