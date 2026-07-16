Photo: supplied

An iconic part of the Timaru skyline since the early 1970s has disappeared.

Photo: supplied

The chimney stacks were removed from Timaru Hospital boilers last weekend.

Communications and engagement Edward Cameron said the boilers — which had been used to heat the hospital — were decommissioned about five years ago.

Photo: supplied

Mr Cameron said each chimney weighed 7.5 tonnes.

Once removed, the steel stacks were cut in half and transported off site to be recycled at scrap metal yard. He said prep work and planning to remove the chimneys took two weeks. Contractors Total Spec Engineering and 360 Cranes completed the work. — Allied Media