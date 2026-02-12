AI strategist and educator Justin Flitter will be presenting a workshop in Timaru next month. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

The South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce is encouraging local business owners, leaders and professionals to invest in themselves and their businesses by attending an upcoming AI master class.

Presented by leading AI strategist and educator Justin Flitter, the practical workshop is designed to demystify artificial intelligence and show businesses how to apply AI tools in meaningful, responsible and profitable ways.

In a statement South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce chief executive Wendy Smith said AI was already transforming how businesses operated.

‘‘[It is] improving efficiency, reducing costs, strengthening marketing and enabling better decision-making. Businesses that fail to adapt risk losing relevance and competitiveness in an increasingly fast-paced and technology-driven economy.’’

During the master class, attendees will learn about the real capabilities of AI today, see practical, real-world examples of AI in action, discover AI-for-business tools that can be used immediately and identify tasks and workflows that can be delegated to AI.

The workshop will also equip participants with the knowledge needed to make informed decisions about AI adoption, mitigate risks, establish good governance protocols and promote the practical and responsible use of AI in the workplace.

Follow up specialist training on Microsoft Copilot and ChatGPT will also be available.

The workshop will be held on March 4 and the South Canterbury Chamber of Commerce can be contacted for further information.