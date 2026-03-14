New Navara arriving

Photo: supplied

The all-new fourth-generation Nissan Navara is landing in showrooms this month. Replacing a model that has been on sale, albeit with a mid-life facelift, for more than a decade, this latest Navara is closely related to the latest iteration of the Mitsubishi Triton, which was launched here in 2024.

Power for the new Navara comes from a tried-and-true 150kW/470Nm 2.4-litre bi-turbo diesel engine also used by the Triton, matched to a six-speed automatic transmission. A 3500kg towing capacity is also retained, and the new arrival holds the maximum 5-Star ANCAP safety rating.

While much of the vehicle carries over from the Triton, Nissan has gone its own way with elements of the exterior styling, the interior detailing and bespoke suspension tuning developed by Premcar in Australia.

Pricing ranges from $54,690 for the entry-level Navara SL to $67,690 for the flagship Navara PRO-4X.