Outback, inbound

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An all-new Subaru Outback is also incoming, and it marks quite a change, with a distinctive semi-SUV look rather than the high-riding wagon appearance of previous iterations.

A key development in this, the seventh generation Outback, is the introduction of two premium "Wilderness" variants. These feature 194kW/382Nm 2.4-litre turbo powerplants rather than the regular 137kW/254Nm 2.5-litre non-turbo engines, along with enhanced ground clearance, a dual-mode version of Subaru’s X-Drive all-wheel-drive system, and styling and equipment enhancements.

Pricing for the regular Outback opens at $54,990, with the Premium at $59,990 and the Touring at $64,900. The standard Wilderness variant is stickered at $69,990, with the flagship Wilderness Apex at $74,990.