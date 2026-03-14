Positive sales continue

Photo: David Thomson

New car sales maintained January’s positive momentum into February, with registrations up by 4% for the month, and by 6.5% for the year to date.

The growth continued to span both the light commercial and passenger car segments, but while business, rental and Government fleet purchases are all up on last year, sales to private buyers are softer.

The Ford Ranger, Hyundai Tucson (above), Nissan Navara, Toyota RAV4 and Mitsubishi ASX were last month’s top-selling new vehicles, followed by the Toyota Hilux, Ford Everest, Toyota Hiace, Mitsubishi Triton, MG ZS and Kia Seltos.