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Drivesouth
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Drivesouth
July 11
A nimble and sure-footed hatch
This is the most affordable Skoda sold here.
Bob Nettleton
Drivesouth
April 10
Marque spies an opportunity
Having established here just four months ago with the country’s cheapest electric vehicle, the Box, Dongfeng is now out to make more waves with additional battery-pure choices.
Drivesouth
April 10
Limelight shifts for locals
With the region’s usual suspects not in contention for Otago Rally national championship class-winning honours, the focus broadens further afield.
Drivesouth
April 10
And, they’re off
Following last night’s ceremonial start in the Octagon, the 2026 Central Machine Hire Otago Rally has kicked off in earnest today.
Drivesouth
March 20
Audi makes a case for the car
Consolidation is the name of the game for Audi’s conventional car models as the company responds to ever-increasing demand for electric vehicles and SUVs.
Drivesouth
March 20
Happy formula for success
Nothing in the motorsport world gave me more pleasure last weekend than seeing Liam Lawson shine at the Chinese Grand Prix.
Drivesouth
March 13
The Cadillac is back
There’s a Cadillac that parks up the street from my place, a 1994 De Ville.
Drivesouth
March 13
New Navara arriving
The all-new fourth-generation Nissan Navara is landing in showrooms this month.
Drivesouth
March 13
Outback, inbound
An all-new Subaru Outback is also incoming, and it marks quite a change, with a distinctive semi-SUV look rather than the high-riding wagon appearance of previous iterations.
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