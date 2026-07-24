Drivesouth

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DrivesouthJuly 11

A nimble and sure-footed hatch

This is the most affordable Skoda sold here.
Bob Nettleton
A nimble and sure-footed hatch
A nimble and sure-footed hatch
DrivesouthApril 10

Marque spies an opportunity

Having established here just four months ago with the country’s cheapest electric vehicle, the Box, Dongfeng is now out to make more waves with additional battery-pure choices.
Marque spies an opportunity
Marque spies an opportunity
DrivesouthApril 10

Limelight shifts for locals

With the region’s usual suspects not in contention for Otago Rally national championship class-winning honours, the focus broadens further afield.
Limelight shifts for locals
Limelight shifts for locals
DrivesouthApril 10

And, they’re off

Following last night’s ceremonial start in the Octagon, the 2026 Central Machine Hire Otago Rally has kicked off in earnest today.
And, they’re off
And, they’re off
DrivesouthMarch 20

Audi makes a case for the car

Consolidation is the name of the game for Audi’s conventional car models as the company responds to ever-increasing demand for electric vehicles and SUVs.
Audi makes a case for the car
Audi makes a case for the car
DrivesouthMarch 20

Happy formula for success

Nothing in the motorsport world gave me more pleasure last weekend than seeing Liam Lawson shine at the Chinese Grand Prix.
Happy formula for success
Happy formula for success
DrivesouthMarch 13

The Cadillac is back

There’s a Cadillac that parks up the street from my place, a 1994 De Ville.
The Cadillac is back
The Cadillac is back
DrivesouthMarch 13

New Navara arriving

The all-new fourth-generation Nissan Navara is landing in showrooms this month.
New Navara arriving
New Navara arriving
DrivesouthMarch 13

Outback, inbound

An all-new Subaru Outback is also incoming, and it marks quite a change, with a distinctive semi-SUV look rather than the high-riding wagon appearance of previous iterations.
Outback, inbound
Outback, inbound