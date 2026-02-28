Kia EV3 wins car of the year

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Announced last night as the New Zealand Car of the Year winner, the EV3 is the sixth all-electric vehicle to take New Zealand’s premier motoring award in the past seven years. A compact sport utility crossover, it is also the first vehicle from South Korean brand Kia to secure the title.
The EV3 is the 38th winner of the national trophy, awarded by the New Zealand Motoring Writers Guild. The national award follows international success for the vehicle, which has already been judged World Car of the Year for 2025.
In the case of the EV3, those reasons include its striking exterior design, a spacious and well-finished interior, leading edge technology, polished on-road manners, top safety rating, excellent range and rapid charging capability.
Four variants of the Kia EV3 are offered here, all deploying a 150kW/283Nm electric motor to drive the front wheels, but with a choice of 58.3kWh or 81.4kWh batteries. Pricing ranges from $55,520 to $75,220.
The EV3 beat nine other finalists in the New Zealand Car of the Year awards. They were the Audi A5; Cadillac Lyriq; Geely Starray EM-I; Mercedes-Benz G580; MG QS; Mini Aceman; Nissan Ariya; Subaru Forester; Volkswagen ID. Buzz.
The New Zealand award is open to all passenger vehicles launched over a 12-month period. To be eligible they must have been evaluated by each guild member over local roads. This allows voting to be based on the same experience an owner would have, in different parts of New Zealand.
The guild members evaluated all finalists against a range of criteria including, how the vehicle performs its intended role; its styling, interior design and accommodation; fit, finish and quality; ride and refinement; performance; road-holding and handling; value for money; active and passive safety and environmental responsibility.
The guild voting panel includes Drivesouth contributors David Thomson and Richard Bosselman.
Previous winners
1988 BMW 5 Series
1989 Peugeot 405
1990 Mazda MX-5
1991 Lexus LS400
1992 Toyota Corona
1993 Citroen ZX
1994 Honda Accord
1995 Nissan Maxima
1996 BMW 5 Series
1997 Holden Commodore VT
1998 Volkswagen Passat
1999 Honda S2000
2000 Mercedes C-class
2001 Ford Mondeo
2002 Mazda6
2003 Honda Accord Euro
2004 Nissan Maxima
2005 Mazda MX-5
2006 Porsche Cayman
2007 Mazda2
2008 Ford Falcon FG
2009 Ford Fiesta
2010 BMW 5 Series
2011 Ford Focus
2012 Toyota 86
2013 Volkswagen Golf
2014 Mazda3
2015 BMW i3
2016 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Skoda Kodiaq
2018 Subaru Forester
2019 Jaguar I-Pace
2020 Mercedes-Benz EQC
2021 Hyundai Ioniq 5
2022 BYD Atto 3
2023 MG4
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2025 Kia EV3
By David Thomson