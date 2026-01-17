Our picks of the year just past

The BMW M3 Touring was one of Richard Bosselman’s picks for the best of motoring last year. PHOTOS: SUPPLIED

RICHARD'S PICKS

3: BMW M3 Touring

Supernatural traction; gifted handling; a belting all-rounder for a rarefied market segment. All come naturally to the BMW M3.

These strengths remain at full force with the current M3 Touring, the first station wagon in 50 years of this nameplate.

Additional bracing to stiffen the body is most evident up front but taking flex from the open rear compartment has been more crucial. This, and new suspension settings and rear dampers, mean the Touring is basically as much fun to drive as any other M3.

While the massive attack attitude and dynamic skills are incredible, it’s useful enough to serve as an ideal ‘kids’ soccer/dogs to the park on Saturday, Sunday for track days’ candidate.

Then there’s the exclusivity value; the wagon is easily the lowest volume M3. Sure, you pay; but $196,600 is a minimal premium over the M3 sedan.

The Skoda Superb wagon.

2: Skoda Superb wagon

If you want to see truly spacious, Czech out the load space on the new generation Superb wagon. As the boot floor is higher, I imagined it would carry less than is predecessor, but capacity actually improves.

There’s a heap more change too: Improved interior quality and technology; a more extensive suite of active safety systems; additional in-cabin storage space; bigger and more impressive display screens; a new-look steering wheel.

While it has a new body, styling-wise the gen four looks so much the same as the 2016 example I own, you could just about mis-identify old and new as twins.

Personally, making the best car in my world even better via subtle evolution is a strength. If you are into ‘value’ station wagons that are highly useful, then the new car is basically in a class of one.

The Toyota GR Yaris.

1: Toyota GR Yaris

Intoxicating driver involvement, genuine everyday driver ability, imbued with a special feeling even when at sane road speeds.

The GR Yaris that has been around here since 2020 has been made even better by a thoughtful mid-life refresh. More power and torque, updated styling, interior, revisions and changes under and above the skin. Plus, the option of an automatic transmission in marriage with the primary attention pull; that "G16E-GTS" 1.6-litre turbocharged three-cylinder gem of an engine.

One very small alteration has massive positive impact. In original format, the driver’s seat was a touch too high. Lowering it 25mm has delivered the perfect driving position.

Under the skin there’s a 15% increase in the number of spot welds and a 15% increase in the adhesive used, all to stiffen the shell. The front struts are now mounted by three bolts, rather than one large one, there are stiffer springs, a revised front anti-roll bar and changes to the front-rear power split in in sport, gravel and track modes.

The front bumper is made in three pieces, rather than one, so that it’s quicker and cheaper to replace if damaged. At the rear, the low-level reversing light has been moved level with the other lights — hot exhausts could and have melted it — and the high-level brake light has been moved from the spoiler to the rear window, because it was upsetting tuners who fitted their own rear wings.

The mandate for 98-octane premium petrol may prove inconvenient for ownership and it needs a more strident exhaust, but from where I stand, the Yaris still tops the "desirability" list if you’re after a scrappy little hatch with a huge fighting spirit.

The Kia Tasman.

DAVID'S PICKS

3. Kia Tasman

As Kia has steadily moved up the passenger vehicle charts in recent years and launched a series of compelling EVs to assist in that rise, its zero-presence in the potentially lucrative but fiercely competitive light-commercial market segment has become an obvious gap.

The new Tasman ute has filled that space with considerable visual presence, a high-class cabin, excellent on road manners and — on top-line variants — some very clever technology to support off-road endeavour.

Sampled over a variety of roads and gnarly back-block terrain, both the flagship and lesser variants of the Tasman impressed on all counts. Not just as a vehicle but in the thoroughness of its design and engineering as a rare project that was 100% Kia’s own, rather than a joint effort with parent company Hyundai.

The MGS5 EV.

2. MGS5 EV

A fully-electric compact crossover sport utility spawned off the rear-drive platform of the 2023 NZ Car of the Year-winning MG4 hatchback, the MG S5 EV is a massive improvement on the ZS EV which it replaces.

Priced from $44,990 for the 49kWh version, but with the $50,990 62kWh variant the more versatile choice, it makes a strong pitch on value-for-money alone. And, given its MG4 underpinnings, the 62kWh example supplied for appraisal arrived with high expectations.

Those expectations were quickly met and then exceeded by a vehicle that ticks key boxes with its good looks and high standard of interior appointment. It was also a lot of fun to drive while being quiet and refined as well.

All this equals good news for the English-heritage Chinese brand MG as EV interest quietly re-ignites nationally after two years of slumber.

The Ford Mustang Dark Horse impressed David Thomson the most in 2025.

1. Ford Mustang Dark Horse

While a thoroughly modern three-cylinder 1.6-litre turbo engine has spun the wheels of my colleague Richard Bosselman in his top pick of 2025, I have taken the old-school route and fallen for a 5.0-litre V8.

Aptly named, the Dark Horse is a limited edition of the current (non-electric) Ford Mustang GT. Its engine, tuned to deliver 373kW of power and 597Nm of torque, is hugely responsive and — in sport or track mode — plays a memorably raucous wake-the-neighbours sound track.

As well as the mighty Coyote V8 stepping up with additional cooling and internal changes, the Dark Horse differs from the regular Mustang GT in featuring additional under-bonnet bracing, Heavy-duty front shock absorbers, a larger than standard rear sway bar, a limited slip differential, MagneRide adaptive damping, Brembo brakes and Pirelli P Zero performance tyres are also fitted.

Exterior enhancements sharpen the look compared to the standard Mustang which, to be fair, is already a fairly muscular and aggressive looking beast.

Pointed in the direction of a decently twisty yet flowing road, the Dark Horse provides intoxicating fun. It sounds great, the linear response of the engine is impressive, and it handles very nicely, with a fair-dollop of rear-drive fun.

Track time would surely provide an even greater dose of driver entertainment, but the more relaxed side of the Dark Horse should not be neglected either; slip the drive systems into normal mode, and it’s a tractable and comfortable (if somewhat noisy) boulevard or highway cruiser.