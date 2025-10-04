Obituary: Martin Cruz Smith, writer

Martin Cruz Smith. PHOTO: WIKIPEDIA

Murder mystery writer Martin Cruz Smith engaged readers for decades with Gorky Park and other thrillers featuring Moscow investigator Arkady Renko. Smith’s life and career were inextricably linked to his creation: he once said "My longevity is linked to Arkady’s. As long as he remains intelligent, humorous and romantic, so shall I". True to his word, when Cruz Smith was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease he gave the same condition to his protagonist.

Born Martin William Smith in Reading, Pennsylvania, he started out as a journalist, including a brief stint at the AP and at the Philadelphia Daily News. Success as an author arrived slowly. He had been a published novelist for more than a decade before he broke through in the early 1980s with Gorky Park. His novel came out when the Soviet Union and the Cold War were still very much alive and centred on Renko’s investigation into the murders of three people whose bodies were found in the Moscow park that Smith used for the book’s title.

The book topped the New York Times’ fiction bestseller list and was later made into a movie starring William Hurt.

Smith’s other books include science fiction (The Indians Won), the Westerns North to Dakota and Ride to Revenge, and the Romano Grey mystery series. Besides "Martin Cruz Smith" — Cruz was his maternal grandmother’s name — he also wrote under the pen names "Nick Carter" and "Simon Quinn".

His 11th Renko book, Hotel Ukraine, was published recently and billed as his last.

Smith’s honours included being named a "grand master" by the Mystery Writers of America, winning the Hammett Prize for Havana Bay and a Gold Dagger award for Gorky Park. Martin Cruz Smith died on July 11 aged 82. — Allied Media