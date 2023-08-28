The Chase star posts snap with Aaron Smith

Chaser Shaun Wallace shared a snap of himself posing with All Black Aaron Smith. Photo: /@theshaunwallace

Shaun Wallace of The Chase loves the All Blacks - and now he’s getting in on the action ahead of the Rugby World Cup in France.

He tests trivia skills on the hugely popular game show, but Wallace, AKA ‘The Dark Destroyer’, is also a huge rugby fan, and he’s showed up to support his favourite team, posting a snap of himself posing with All Black Aaron Smith on Instagram.

“Fantastic to meet the Legendary Scrum Half Aaron Smith [sic],” he wrote in the caption.

“Can’t wait to watch all the upcoming World Cup Rugby action in 16 days’ time!! I wonder who will win?”

In May this year, Wallace travelled to New Zealand to host a series of charity trivia events to put Kiwis’ general knowledge skills to the test, including a Hawke’s Bay stop to raise funds for Cyclone Gabrielle relief.

He told the New Zealand Herald at the time, “I love New Zealand, it’s a country I have great affection for.”

“When I heard about the cyclone in February, it gave me a good opportunity to head back to your shores to see if I could help in any way, as I’d been prevented from doing so due to Covid for a few years.”

Asked why he loves visiting New Zealand, Wallace said it isn’t just the warm welcome he gets from Kiwi fans or the “amazing scenery” - he loves going head-to-head with Kiwi trivia buffs.

“They’ve beaten me on more than one occasion,” he admitted. “I most definitely rate New Zealanders as well above average in terms of their knowledge on the world quizzing stage.”

'Dark Destroyer' Shaun Wallace sold out his Hawke's Bay fundraiser event within weeks of tickets going on sale. photo / Paul Taylor

The trip also marked a special milestone for Wallace, who celebrated his 63rd birthday in New Zealand. He celebrated with one of the quiz events being themed around the number 63, and revealed he was also keen for a trip to Waiheke and to see a game at Eden Park.

“We’re also tossing about some ideas like hopping on a ferry to explore Auckland or going along to a rugby game.”