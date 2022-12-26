The Chase star's dramatic weight loss

Mark Labbett attends ITV Palooza! at The Royal Festival Hall in November 2021. Photo: Getty Images

The Chase fans have been left shocked by The Beast Mark Labbett’s new look.

Labbett wowed fans when he posted a photo of himself on Christmas Eve, revealing a slimmed-down figure after losing 63.5kg, according to The Sun.

Labbett shared an image of himself bemused by a secret Santa gift from a fellow Jack and the Beanstalk castmate, the pantomime he’s starred in over the holiday period.

Taking to Twitter to share the image of himself posing with a board game called Pointless and still wearing some of his stage makeup he tweeted: “This was my secret Santa at the Northwich Panto. I suspect @richardosman.”

Fans have been quick to respond to the talented quiz player, with some sharing they thought the photo was a throwback to his younger years.

“Is it bad I thought this was a throwback pic of you as a teen!? You’re looking way younger, Beastie!!!” commented one.

Another wrote: “B***dy hell, actually didn’t think that was you and thought it was possibly your son or a relative lol.”

Others commented on Labbett’s weight loss, with one fan asking: “Is that you Beastie Boy? What’s Brad going to call you now? Seriously well done with the weight loss looking good. Pointless present though.”

Another penned: “Wow, I didn’t recognise you. You’re doing amazing at the weight loss,” and another said: “Jesus, almost didn’t recognise you, really smashed that weightloss.”

According to The Sun, Labbett achieved his dramatic weight loss by making small changes over time.

During an appearance on British Talk Show Loose Women, he revealed he’d “gradually dropped x’s off my size from 5XL to 4XL” and said when he next went shopping he expected he’d be able to squeeze into XL pants.”

Labbett also said his diabetes medication helped him eat less and he drinks “a lot more fluids.”