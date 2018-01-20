An immersive experience

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
THE SHAPE OF WATER
Director: Guillermo del Toro
Cast: Sally Hawkins, Michael Shannon, Richard Jenkins, Doug Jones, Michael Stuhlbarg, Octavia Spencer
Rating: (R16)
★★★★ (out of five)
The premise sounds ridiculous on paper, but it works like a charm. It’s a Cold War fairy tale/fable in which the mute Elisa (Sally Hawkins in one of the most impressive lead performances I’ve seen in a long time), a cleaner at a secretive government research facility, falls head over heels for a captured sea monster (if it helps, think Creature From the Black Lagoon meets Amelie).
Del Toro is a hugely talented fantasy film-maker (and a true gentleman to boot so I’m told), and as a piece of directing this is a tour de force. Visually, it’s a near-masterpiece, its love for old-school Hollywood melodrama and kitschy 1950s sci-fi being the most obvious of its numerous cinematic allusions (a break-out dance sequence that plays like a Depression-era musical number is an immediate classic if you’re that way inclined).
If I have any complaints it’s that it’s slightly too long, losing momentum at a few crucial points in the running time, and while the acting is across-the-board faultless, there are some unnecessary subplots that could have been either removed completely or explored in more depth. As it is, it’s four-fifths of a great movie, and sometimes that’s enough.
- Jeremy Quinn