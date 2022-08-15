Monday, 15 August 2022

Kiwi actor Marshall Napier dies aged 70

    1. Entertainment

    Marshall Napier starred in a string of New Zealand and Australian movies and TV series. Photo: NZ...
    Marshall Napier starred in a string of New Zealand and Australian movies and TV series. Photo: NZ on Screen
    The actor Marshall Napier, who has had brain cancer, has died at the age of 70.

    His daughter and fellow actor Jessica Napier posted on Instagram saying he had died surrounded by family.

    Wellington-born Napier worked predominantly in Australian film and television, including a long-running stint on the TV series McLeod's Daughters.

    His New Zealand film resume included parts in movies as various as Came a Hot Friday, Beyond Reasonable Doubt and Vincent Ward's The Navigator.

    He starred in the 2019 feature The Bellbird and also stars in the dystopian drama Northspur, which is due to be released next month.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter