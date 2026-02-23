Gig packed out, yet intimate

Matt Joe Gow. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

I’ll begin this by saying I am not an alt-country expert or anywhere close. However, Matt Joe Gow (as he is known professionally) is an old-school Dunedin boy who is at the top of his craft.

Moons was the perfect venue for this intimate and acoustic show that showcased some his back catalogue along with a taste of a couple of new offerings that will make up his next album — his sixth.

Without his usual backing band, this tour is a trio where Matt is joined by local musicians: singer/songwriter Melissa Partridge, who opened the show perfectly, and Bevan Gardiner on double bass — also a comic, it seems, judging by the night’s performance. They are not only complementary performers, but they meld beautifully on the small stage. This mini tour also serves as somewhat of a test drive of some of his new work — Call it Love and Sundown — they were very well received and it was rather special to be in the audience to be a part of what will be.

The thing about such an intimate gig is that there is no hiding — it was sold out and packed to the last inch, but I think that is what made it so special. A highlight for me was the stunning dedication to his late mum, Between Tonight & Tomorrow.

I may sound biased now, (disclaimer) I knew Matt from our high school days and I went to ballet school with his sister, but he has become the (alt) country star we never knew we needed. His voice is velvet and luscious; it’s like an amazing hug at the end of a day. He said this would be the last time time he would play in Dunedin for a while, but hopefully not for too long.

The one and only negative is more directed at the venue — not that it was a bad venue, far from it, it’s an amazing venue — but please get better air conditioning. It was not a hot night and it was stifling in the compact space. Having said that, everyone left satiated and happy. Matt, the ever obliging performer, talked to all who waited to speak to him.

Dunedin boy done good — as long as he doesn’t forget his roots.