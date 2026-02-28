Obituary: Chris Rea, musician

Chris Rea in his studio in 2005. Photo: Richard Ecclestone/Redferns via Getty Images

Chris Rea recorded 25 solo albums, two of which topped the UK chart. His distinctive gravelly voice and slide guitar-playing was best showcased on hit singles On the Beach and Driving Home for Christmas. Born in Middlesbrough, Rea worked in his father’s ice cream factory before buying his first guitar in his early 20s. Self-taught, he played in various local bands before signing a solo recording deal in the mid-70s. His first single, Fool (If You Think It's Over), did well in the US and earned Rea a Grammy nomination. As well as continuing to feature in the pop charts, Rea also wrote and composed film scores. His career was dogged by health issues — Rea was a type 1 diabetic and also survived a cancer scare in his 30s. In 2016 he suffered a stroke but recorded and toured his 24th album. Rea died on December 22 aged 74. — Agencies/Allied Media