Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Laneway Festival not going ahead in 2021

    Fans watch Soaked Oats perform at St Jerome's Laneway Festival in January this year. Photo: Getty Images
    The popular music event Laneway Festival will not be happening next year.

    The music festival which usually takes place in Auckland's Albert Park released a statement today saying they were not going ahead with the event next year. The event usually attracts a high calibre of local and international acts.

    The iconic festival is typically a major date on the calendars for music lovers. Past headliners include The 1975, Florence + The Machine, Charli XCX and Haim.

    "We've had the honour of spending the last eleven summers together with you, and cherished every delightful second of sharing many of our favourite artists with you.

    "Our collective memories of us all coming together every Auckland Anniversary Day to celebrate the power of live music are incredibly important to us, and so, after much deliberation, we are very disappointed to announce that Laneway Festival Auckland will not be taking place this Summer 2021," the statement read.

    The festival cited the current unpredictability surrounding Covid-19 as reasons for canning next year's event. The music festival usually takes place in Australian cities Melbourne, Sydney, Fremantle, Brisbane, and Adelaide and also has taken place in Singapore.

    "The current circumstances surrounding border closures and the unpredictability of future Covid-19 outbreaks have created an extremely tough environment for festivals. We take pride in delivering an absolutely premium event year after year but in these conditions we do not believe we can operate to our full capabilities. We have decided that it would be best to take a year off so that we're in a strong position to come back bigger and better than ever."

    Fans will have to wake until at least 2022 to get their Laneway fix.

