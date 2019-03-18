Music Review: Jan Preston

Jan Preston is classically trained but after hearing Winifred Atwell playing boogie-woogie she was hooked.

Play It Again Jan reflects a life that took the road less travelled, a road she found in Wellington, after completing classical music studies in Auckland.

Boogie-woogie piano is fun music, and Preston's infectious approach to the songs, all but two her own, is a joy to listen to. If you've had the pleasure of listening to Atwell, Albert Ammons or Pete Johnson you'll know what I'm talking about.

While her left and right hands are engaged in a boisterous battle on the piano keys, Preston tells stories about her decades of playing around the world, supported by a small band of double bass, acoustic guitar, drums and percussion. It's a potent mix. Catch her live in Queenstown and Dunedin next week.

• Jan Preston. Play It Again Jan.

• ★★★★★ (out of five)

- By Tony Nielsen