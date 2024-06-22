Obituary: Ian Costello, musician

Ian Costello, an understated legend of the Christchurch music scene, played everywhere there was to play in Canterbury and beyond.

He was a member of many bands, but most notably The Jamesons, Mulligans, Bushfire and the many and varied incarnations of the Black Velvet Band.

He played and taught mandolin, banjo and guitar. He was also a mentor to several generations of southern musicians, both as a bandmate and as a source of advice earned from decades on the road.

An outstanding and intuitive musician, Costello got his start in the punk scene but made his name as a folk musician — specifically Celtic and Irish music.

Following in the footsteps of the likes of The Pogues, he formed the Black Velvet Band in the early 1990s. They led the way for dozens of imitators and were revered by their contemporaries.

Costello died on June 10 aged 67. His memorial service attracted seemingly every musician in town.