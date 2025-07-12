Obituary: Max Romeo, musician

Jamaican reggae musician Max Romeo performs onstage in the early to mid 2010s. Photo: Getty Images

Reggae star Max Romeo began his career with lascivious dance-hall bangers, but evolved to become a respected purveyor of politically charged roots music. The Jamaican musician’s first hit, 1968’s Wet Dream, was a far from subtle track which its singer, unconvincingly, claimed was about a leaking roof. Despite that disclaimer the BBC still banned it, adding to its appeal. In the ’1970s Romeo’s music turned political and his 1976 album, War Ina Babylon, made with Lee "Scratch" Perry and his backing band, the Upsetters, is regarded as a classic of the era. The LP featured a plethora of classics, including the title track and Chase the Devil, which would be sampled numerous times in subsequent decades. Romeo relocated to the United States, where he struck up a relationship with The Rolling Stones. Keith Richards produced Romeo’s 1981 album, Holding Out My Love to You. Soon after Romeo returned to Jamaica, but he also spent much of his time recording and touring in the UK. Three of his children became musicians and he released a 2014 album Father And Sons with two of his boys. Romeo died on April 11, aged 80. — APL/agencies