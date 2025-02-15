Obituary: Richard Perry, producer

Record Producer Richard Perry and Jane Fonda attend the 72nd Annual Golden Globe Awards cocktail party at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 11, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California. Photo: Getty Images

Producer Richard Perry almost achieved the impossible, a Beatles reunion: selected by Fab Four drummer Ringo Starr to helm his 1973 album Ringo, Perry got the other three Beatles to contribute to the record, albeit not all in the same room at the same time. The New York native was a onetime drummer, oboist and doo-wop singer, but production proved to be his forte.

Perry could turn his hand to anything and was one of a rare group of producers to have No1 hits on the pop, R&B, dance and country charts. Perry’s major successes included records for Harry Nilsson, The Pointer Sisters, Tiny Tim, Willie Nelson and Julio Iglesias, Barbra Streisand, Carly Simon and Rod Stewart.

Perry also had a colourful personal life: his West Hollywood home was known for its parties, and he had relationships with Elizabeth Taylor, Jane Fonda, and was briefly married to actress Rebecca Broussard. He died on December 24, aged 82. — Agencies