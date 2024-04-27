Obituary: Steve Harley, musician

English singer and songwriter Steve Harley of rock band Cockney Rebel, March 19, 1975. Photo: Getty Images

Steve Harley, lead singer of British glam rock band Cockney Rebel, was a survivor. Born in 1951, he contracted a severe case of polio aged 2 and his parents were told that he would die. Harley survived, but spent four of his first 16 years in hospital, and had two major surgeries. All that time in hospital nurtured an interest in poetry and music, encouraged by his mother, a semi-professional singer. Harley started work as a reporter, but played open mic nights and folk clubs during the evening, before forming Cockney Rebel in 1972. A year later the band released its debut album, The Human Menagerie, which sold well in Europe but failed to chart in England. Follow-up album The Psychomodo fared much better, making the top 10, but third album The Best Years of Our Lives was Harley’s finest hour, containing the chart-topping single Make Me Smile (Come Up and See Me). The band split in 1977 and Harley pursued a solo career. A highlight was singing the title song of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s musical The Phantom of the Opera alongside Sarah Brightman when it was released as a single in 1986. Harley was originally cast in the title role for the stage musical, but was replaced by Michael Crawford. Harley only stopped touring in January this year, and died on March 17 aged 73. — Agencies