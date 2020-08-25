US singer Justin Townes Earle dead at 38

Nashville singer Justin Townes Earle, who released his first solo album in 2007 after getting kicked out of dad Steve Earle’s band, has died.

He was 38.

“It is with tremendous sadness that we inform you of the passing of our son, husband, father and friend Justin,” read a statement on Earle’s official Facebook page.

“So many of you have relied on his music and lyrics over the years and we hope that his music will continue to guide you on your journeys.”

His cause of death is unknown.

Earle had been open about his struggles with drug and alcohol addiction, including five heroin overdoses by the time he was 21.

Raised by his mother in Nashville, Earle began performing young with a weekly gig at Springwater Supper Club, according to the Tennessean.

“One thing that needs to be made clear is that people always say, ‘What’s it like growing up with Steve Earle,’ and I don’t f--king know,” Earle told Smile Politely in 2009.

“You have just as good of an idea of what it’s like growing up with Steve Earle as I do. I grew up with Carol-Ann Earle.”

In 2007, he released his solo debut EP “Yuma” and continued recording through his last album, the 2019 “The Saint of Lost Causes,” which featured songs about the Flint water crisis and prison reform.

“What a loss,” Stephen King tweeted.

Earle is survived by his wife, Jenn Marie, and 3-year-old daughter, Etta St. James.