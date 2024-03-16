Saturday, 16 March 2024

Obituary: Roy Battersby, director

    There was seldom any mystery as to what British director Roy Battersby, a forthright left-winger, thought, and his staunch political views informed his best work.

    An economics graduate, he became an organiser in the radical Workers Revolutionary Party, a role which resulted in him being blacklisted by the BBC.

    As a television director he cut his teeth on one-off plays and dramas, a highlight being Leeds United, a 1974 retelling of a textile workers strike.

    He became best known for directing crime dramas, and steered episodes of Between The LinesA Touch Of Frost and Cracker.

    Battersby was married to actress Judy Loe and was the stepfather of actress Kate Beckinsale. He died on January 10, aged 87.