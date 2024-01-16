'Succession' and 'The Bear' dominate Emmy Awards

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
"Succession," the HBO series about the cutthroat battle for control of a global business empire, took home six wins for its fourth and final season.
"It was a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it," creator Jesse Armstrong said.
Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen won acting trophies for their roles as part of the wealthy but miserable Roy family.
"The Bear," the story of a fine-dining chef trying to turn around his family's Chicago sandwich shop, also landed six awards, including best comedy series.
Star Jeremy Allen White was named best actor in a comedy, and his co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won supporting actress and actor, for the first season of the FX DIS.N network show.
Road rage drama "Beef" won best limited series, one of its five awards for the night. Stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong claimed acting trophies.
The top TV honours were broadcast live on the Fox broadcast network. The show was postponed from September because of Hollywood labour disputes last year.
Several Black actors won awards at the ceremony, which coincided with the US holiday commemorating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.
"Everyone having fun at the chocolate Emmys tonight? We are killing it tonight!" said host and former "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson.
Full list of winners
BEST DRAMA SERIES
"Succession"
BEST COMEDY SERIES
"The Bear"
BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
"Beef"
BEST COMEDY ACTOR
Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"
BEST COMEDY ACTRESS
Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"
BEST DRAMA ACTOR
Kieran Culkin, "Succession"
BEST DRAMA ACTRESS
Sarah Snook, "Succession"
BEST ACTOR, BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Steven Yeun, "Beef"
BEST ACTRESS, BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Ali Wong, "Beef"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA
Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA
Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY
Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"
BEST DIRECTING, DRAMA
Mark Mylod, "Succession"
BEST DIRECTING, COMEDY
Christopher Storer, "The Bear"
BEST DIRECTING, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Lee Sung Jin, "Beef"
BEST WRITING, DRAMA SERIES
Jesse Armstrong, "Succession"
BEST WRITING, COMEDY
Christopher Storer, "The Bear"
BEST WRITING, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE
Lee Sung Jin, "Beef"
BEST WRITING, VARIETY SERIES
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
BEST TALK SERIES
"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"
BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES
"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"
BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)
"Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium"
BEST REALITY COMPETITION
"RuPaul's Drag Race"