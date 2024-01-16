'Succession' and 'The Bear' dominate Emmy Awards

The cast of Succession celebrate their Emmy haul. Photo: Getty Images

Media dynasty drama "Succession" earned the prestigious best drama trophy and "The Bear" dominated comedy honours as Hollywood handed out the annual Emmy awards, the top accolades for television.

"Succession," the HBO series about the cutthroat battle for control of a global business empire, took home six wins for its fourth and final season.

"It was a great sadness to end the show, but it was a great pleasure to do it," creator Jesse Armstrong said.

Kieran Culkin, Sarah Snook and Matthew Macfadyen won acting trophies for their roles as part of the wealthy but miserable Roy family.

"The Bear," the story of a fine-dining chef trying to turn around his family's Chicago sandwich shop, also landed six awards, including best comedy series.

Star Jeremy Allen White was named best actor in a comedy, and his co-stars Ayo Edebiri and Ebon Moss-Bachrach won supporting actress and actor, for the first season of the FX DIS.N network show.

Cast and crew from The Bear accept the award for best comedy series at the Emmy Awards. Photo: Getty Images

"I am so proud, so full of gratitude, to be standing in front of you all," said White, who plays chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto. "I love the show so much."

Road rage drama "Beef" won best limited series, one of its five awards for the night. Stars Steven Yeun and Ali Wong claimed acting trophies.

The top TV honours were broadcast live on the Fox broadcast network. The show was postponed from September because of Hollywood labour disputes last year.

Several Black actors won awards at the ceremony, which coincided with the US holiday commemorating civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr.

"Everyone having fun at the chocolate Emmys tonight? We are killing it tonight!" said host and former "Black-ish" star Anthony Anderson.

Full list of winners

BEST DRAMA SERIES

"Succession"

BEST COMEDY SERIES

"The Bear"

BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

"Beef"

BEST COMEDY ACTOR

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

BEST COMEDY ACTRESS

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

BEST DRAMA ACTOR

Kieran Culkin, "Succession"

BEST DRAMA ACTRESS

Sarah Snook, "Succession"

BEST ACTOR, BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Steven Yeun, "Beef"

BEST ACTRESS, BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Ali Wong, "Beef"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, DRAMA

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, DRAMA

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, COMEDY

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, COMEDY

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Paul Walter Hauser, "Black Bird"

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

BEST DIRECTING, DRAMA

Mark Mylod, "Succession"

BEST DIRECTING, COMEDY

Christopher Storer, "The Bear"

BEST DIRECTING, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Lee Sung Jin, "Beef"

BEST WRITING, DRAMA SERIES

Jesse Armstrong, "Succession"

BEST WRITING, COMEDY

Christopher Storer, "The Bear"

BEST WRITING, LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Lee Sung Jin, "Beef"

BEST WRITING, VARIETY SERIES

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

BEST TALK SERIES

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)

"Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium"

BEST REALITY COMPETITION

"RuPaul's Drag Race"