YouTube star says suicide video was 'huge mistake'

Logan Paul shot the video on a visit to Japan's Aokigahara forest on the slopes of Mount Fuji, that is known for its high number of suicides. Photo: Reuters

American YouTube star Logan Paul on Tuesday (local time) apologised for posting a video of a suicide victim in Japan, saying he had made a "huge mistake" and was ashamed of himself.

Paul (22) whose almost daily video blogs on YouTube have over 15 million followers, apologised for laughing with friends about the body they filmed in Japan's so-called "suicide forest" and posted to the video-sharing channel.

Logan deleted the video on Monday after it caused a social media backlash.

"I've made a severe and continuous lapse in my judgment and I don't expect to be forgiven. I'm simply here to apologise," Paul said in a YouTube video called "So Sorry."

He said the shots of he and his friends laughing nervously after the discovery of the body were "raw and unfiltered" reactions and that the video should never have been posted or even filmed.

"I've made a huge mistake. I don't expect to be forgiven... I'm ashamed of myself. I am disappointed," he added.

Logan shot the video on a visit to Japan's Aokigahara forest on the slopes of Mount Fuji, that is known for its high number of suicides. He promoted it on his Twitter account at the weekend as "the craziest and most real video I've ever uploaded."

Reaction was swift with critics calling the video disgusting and tasteless.

"Paul believes he's 'making YouTube history' by vlogging the body of a young person who died by suicide... You're not Neil Armstrong bro, it's simply a thing no one else has been tacky enough to do outside rotten. com circa 2000," tweeted Caitlin Doughty, a Los Angeles mortician and author of From Here to Eternity.

Former Breaking Bad star Aaron Paul said suicide was no joke. "You disgust me. I can't believe that so many young people look up to you," the actor tweeted to Paul, who he is not related to. "Hopefully this latest video woke them up. You are pure trash. Plain and simple. Suicide is not a joke. Go rot in hell."

Where to get help in NZ

Suicide/depression related

Healthline: 0800 611 116

Lifeline Aotearoa: 0800 543 354

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Samaritans: 0800 726 666

Alcohol Drug Helpline: 0800 787 797

General mental health inquiries: 0800 44 33 66

The Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757

Youthline: 0800 376 633 txt 234 or talk@youthline.co.nz