Harcourts Dunedin: Community focused and trusted

A genuine community focus and family values are driving forces behind the team in the Harcourts Dunedin office.

Part of the oldest and biggest real estate group in New Zealand, the 25-strong team across offices in Dunedin and Balclutha includes experienced managers, sales consultants and property management professionals.

They provide optimum results and outstanding service for buyers, sellers, owners and tenants. As a result of a New Zealand wide survey asking people to describe their experience with Harcourts, the three words topping the list were trust, expertise, and reliability.

Ange Copson - Branch Manager for Harcourts Dunedin and Balclutha, and Brya Tulloch - Property Management Business Development Manager, Dunedin.

Harcourts Dunedin branch manager Ange Copson says the words mean so much “because they’re New Zealanders’ words, not ours”.

“Us saying we’re amazing is one thing, other people saying it is everything,” she says.

Community heart

Giving back to the community in which they live and work is a key element of how the Harcourts Dunedin team does business.

Most recently they organised a quiz and auction for K9MD, a Dunedin-based charitable trust that trains dogs in early cancer detection scent work. Dogs can detect cancer in urine from as early as Stage 1. “We were thrilled to raise $6300 just from that one event,” says Ange.

Harcourts is a long-time supporter of the Otago Community Hospice, supports local schools and sports teams, and the Harcourts Foundation has gifted over $9million to charities throughout NZ.

“We think of ourselves as professionals with heart,” Ange says.

Property management grows

Harcourts Dunedin business development manager Brya Tulloch runs the property management business, working alongside Ange and making them the only female-led real estate company in Dunedin.

The six-strong property management team offers a five-star service, identifying and delivering on opportunities and efficiencies for owners, supporting tenants and developing customer loyalty through clear communication channels. The property management portfolio is growing, and prospective new owners are always welcome.

Global reach

Harcourts is New Zealand’s oldest real estate group, launching in 1888 in Wellington. John (JB) Harcourt realised there was a gap in the market to service a fast-growing population and established Harcourt & Co working with a wide range of properties. Even in those early days, it had a strong auction focus and published and circulated 4000 copies monthly of The Register and Property Investors Guide, the precursor to today’s BlueBook.

Today Harcourts is New Zealand’s largest real estate group with 200 offices across New Zealand and has global reach with offices across Australia, Indonesia, China/Hong Kong, the USA, Canada and South Africa.

“Wherever you are in the country, everyone in our network is there to help you because nationally we work as one team,” Ange says. “If you’re based in Dunedin but find yourself somewhere else needing a hand with some paperwork or advice, pop into any Harcourts office anywhere and they’ll help you.

“Our wide reach also means we access potential buyers from around the world.”

In-house specialists

Independent mortgage broker Ken Cochrane is based in the Harcourts office, a very experienced, supportive and friendly professional who adds financial advice and seamless support to buyers.

Jim Packer is a specialist in commercial sales and leasing with many prominent sales successes notched up in his 23-year career.

Now and into the future

“We’ve sold everything from a ‘rare-as-hens’ teeth’ boatshed to hotels and everything in between, from two-bedroom city centre flats to sections, lifestyle blocks and premium homes.

“People feel nurtured and cared for because they know they can trust and rely on us to get the best results.”

The team is growing, so Ange encourages focused, people-centric team players to get in touch.

“The right people are always welcome to join us,” she says.

https://harcourts.net/nz/office/dunedin

16 Queens Gardens, Dunedin, 9016

03 477 5334