Wonder wall

Feature wall painted in Resene Dream Big, headboard in Resene Colorwood Whitewash, other wall in Resene Half Black White, side table and vase in Resene Rice Cake, lamp in Resene Turbo. Resene Living Evergreen duvet cover in Resene Alabaster from Briscoes.

Looking for a simple, striking and cost-effective way to transform your space? Creating a feature wall using Resene paint is just the ticket.

Choosing to paint a wall in a feature colour is one of the most low-cost, high-impact ways you can make a change to your home. It’s also a great project for the cooler months as you can stay dry and warm indoors while you get the painting done.

As always, proper preparation is key to getting the best, most professional looking results. In terms of colour, remember that it is your home so you can be as bold and daring as you like.

The beauty of a feature wall is that an impactful colour won’t completely overwhelm the space. Specific colours can create a different vibe and ambiance to a room.

We’ve painted this bedroom in Resene Dream Big, a restful sky blue.

Before

Why choose blue?

Blue is one of the most popular choices for bedrooms. It’s associated with feelings of calm and serenity and research shows that it can reduce the heart rate, which is helpful when it comes to drifting off to sleep.

How to paint a feature wall

You will need:

1. Protect: Move your furniture as far away from the wall as you can to ensure you have enough room to work, as well as keeping it away from paint splatters. Place a drop cloth down and secure it with painter’s tape for extra peace of mind. Use painter’s tape to mask off the areas you don’t want to get paint on.

2. Clean, fill, sand: Spray the wall with Resene Interior Paintwork Cleaner and wipe it down with a microfibre cloth. Use Resene EzyFill Quick to fill any holes in the wall and wait for it to dry, then sand with 100 grit sandpaper. Wipe or brush away sanding dust with a dusting brush or microfibre cloth.

3. Prime: For the areas that were filled, spot prime with Resene Quick Dry. Then on the entirety of the wall, apply Resene Acrylic Undercoat – we’ve used this because the colour is going from dark to light.

4. Paint: Give your Resene SpaceCote Low Sheen a good stir then decant into your paint tray and apply the first coat using a roller and extension pole. Wait the recommended drying time before applying your second coat. Remove the painter’s tape and you’re done!

Headboard finished in Resene Colorwood Whitewash. Build a timber headboard

Elevate your space even further and enhance the beachy bach vibe by making your own timber headboard and staining it with Resene Colorwood Whitewash.

For a 160cm square headboard, we used 21 palings and two battens. Once assembled, apply Resene Colorwood Whitewash using a paintbrush or speedbrush.

Finish with Resene Aquaclear to enhance and protect the timber.

For more detailed instructions and to watch the full how-to video, visit, www.masterstrokebyresene.com/headboard.

Vase painted in Resene Rice Cake and lamp in Resene Turbo.

How to make a PVC pipe lamp

Brighten your bedside table with this super cool PVC pipe lamp. The bold colour and quirky design are a nod to the Memphis style.

Thanks to the maximalism trend, the Memphis style is having a resurgence, and this colour – Resene Turbo – is a perfect example of the punchy hues Memphis is famous for.

For more detailed instructions and to watch the full how-to video, visit, www.masterstrokebyresene.com/pvc-pipe-lamp

Make old new again

Transform your home’s dated furnishings into stylish features with some clever craftsmanship and Resene paint.

A fantastic way to add character is to install custom wainscoting. This traditional detailing is found in many classic houses and adding your own can give your home a timeless feel.

Feature wall painted in Resene Dream Big, headboard in Resene Colorwood Whitewash, other wall in Resene Half Black White, side table and vase in Resene Rice Cake, lamp in Resene Turbo. Resene Living Evergreen duvet cover in Resene Alabaster from Briscoes.

Often placed on the lower parts of walls, it’s created by cutting box trim to size and attaching it to the wall to create a really nice feature.

It takes a little time to do but the effect is well worth it, and it also helps to hide less than perfect surfaces.

Start by marking squares on the wall, then cut the timber at 45-degree angles before gluing to the wall piece by piece to create the squares.

Prime with Resene Quick Dry then apply two coats of your chosen Resene colour.