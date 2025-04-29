Structur Building: Valuing creativity, honesty, and quality

Bringing the personal touch to each project is the cornerstone of Structur Building.

Structur Building pride themselves on the quality of their work. But the Dunedin company’s real point of difference is relishing a challenge, co-founder Cole Bardwell says.

‘‘We don't shy away from the difficult, complicated, or weird and wonderful projects,’’ he reflects. ‘‘We like to get creative, and all while maintaining our quality of workmanship.”

Structur also prides themselves with an honest approach to the costs of construction. All pricing is done with the mindset that a client may request cost-related information at any time.

‘‘Which we’ll always provide, no smoke and mirrors,” Cole says. “I often even offer this to provide clarity on the cost of the project. Our core values are creativity, honesty, and quality.’’

Cole and co-founder Ash Eustace, who worked together as foremen in the building industry before setting up Structur in 2019, are delighted with the team they have gathered.

The pair take care of the initial stages of a project, meeting with clients, organising plans and costings, and teeing up sub-trades and materials.

‘‘The backbone of our operation, our awesome carpenters on site, then have the freedom to get stuck into their craft and deliver the project,” Cole explains.

Foremen Hamish and Alex have proved their worth on all manner of projects. Hamish has added an impressive list of complex renovations to his resume since joining the team. Alex has returned after a year’s sabbatical in Sydney to ‘‘slot straight back into his role here, taking the young lads under his wing and teaching them on site’’, Cole says.

Mike, the longest-serving team member, is continuing to gain skills after completing his apprenticeship, and apprentice Khaan is ‘‘absolutely crushing it!’’.

‘‘He will go far in the industry with his keen attitude and a qualification under his belt. Some would say he is learning off the best!’’ Cole says.

Structur has moved with the economic times to branch out from mainly residential work into light commercial and insurance ventures as well.

Cole recommends people considering a building project do their homework online. While the big companies will appear at the top of a search list if you dig a little further you will find an avenue of quality builders like Structur.

“They are mostly all great companies and people who I don’t see as competition but as comrades on the battlefront alongside us!,’’ Cole says. ‘‘What we do is tailor it more and give your build more personality as they are generally architectural one-offs.’’

The Structur website contains details of completed projects as diverse as an indoor swimming pool, an intricate bespoke pergola, shop fit-outs, and restaurants, as well as homes.

Cole and Ash are not planning to expand their business too much just yet, preferring to maintain what they have.

‘‘As far as growth goes, we have found maintenance to be the best recipe,” Cole explains. “Maintaining our flow of work, our awesome crew of guys, our relationships with clients, architects and suppliers, and most of all our reputation as honest, reliable builders. Respecting those values should see us continue to grow organically and safely.’’

Meanwhile, Cole and Ash and their wives are raising young families and striving to give themselves and their team the all-important balance that fosters being happy in their work.

www.structurbuilding.co.nz

027 5689 173