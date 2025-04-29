Upright Scaffolding: Scaffolding experts provide solutions

Established over 75 years ago, Upright Scaffolding remains an innovative and adaptable business.

Upright Scaffolding adheres to four strong values – solutions, excellence, trust, and teamwork.

Their time-honoured approach sees them working for clients in Christchurch and Dunedin from large infrastructure companies through to residential.

“Our clients see us as a solution-based company,” director Nick Pfahlert says. “We’re the scaffolding experts, so they expect us to come to them with ways that we can do it more efficiently.”

Upright was founded in 1949, before being bought by Nick and Chris Pfahlert’s father in 1974.

The brothers bought the business from him and their two brothers a decade ago and have built on the company’s great reputation since.

Both Nick and Chris are advanced scaffolders with a wealth of experience in the industry. They employ many highly skilled staff, with a current roster of around 50 in Christchurch and eight in Dunedin.

Nick and Chris are passionate about supporting their people to achieve their personal goals, no matter how big or small.

There are no constraints in either centre, with staff and equipment being transferable between them.

Last year Upright gained triple ISO industry specific accreditation.

“It’s the benchmark these days with so many duplicate individual accreditations on the market” Nick says. “Achieving ISO accreditation across Health and Safety, Environmental and Quality shows that we are leaders in our field.”

Upright are also involved in work at various factories and large agriculture operations, and on large government infrastructure projects.

But they can also offer competitive rates in the domestic housing market, and work with all the trades such as builders, electricians, painters, and roofers.

Clear communication is central to how Upright works with their many clients.

“They expect us to work as a team with them, and with other subbies on the site,” Nick says. “It also comes down to knocking on a client’s door in the morning and saying ‘hello, we’re here’, and saying goodbye and leaving a nice tidy job.”

But communication is also of paramount importance within the Upright team. Internally, they’re always looking for solutions to the problems they face.

“We’re always up for improving the way we do things,” Nick says. “I think the staff appreciate being part of an innovative company that’s willing to make things better and easier.”

www.uprightscaffolding.co.nz

120 Hayton Road Christchurch 8042

027 6838 732