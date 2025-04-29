Warm and Cool: Do you have a boiler heating your home?

An efficient hot water heat pump from Warm and Cool may solve your boiler heating issues.

Are you using a boiler to run your underfloor heating and radiator central heating? If so, you will be finding it expensive to run with the costs of diesel, gas, coal ,and other fuels soaring.

Did you know that you may be able to upgrade your home heating system to the future of energy efficiency – air source hot water heat pumps!

Say goodbye to fossil fuel boilers and huge diesel and gas bills, organising new gas bottles, and expensive diesel tank fills. No more coal deliveries, chopping wood, or moving sacks of pellets. Join the green revolution and start reaping the benefits now!

Hot water heat pumps are incredibly efficient, utilising renewable energy sources to heat your home's water. This not only reduces your carbon footprint but also lowers your energy costs significantly.

With their high efficiency ratings, these systems can provide consistent and reliable hot water to run radiant underfloor heating systems, radiators, fan coil units, and to efficiently heat your domestic hot water.

While there are conversion costs to consider, the running costs of the hot water heat pump will be considerably less than to run a boiler – typically less than half and in some cases, one third of the running cost of a boiler.

The hot water heat pump can often also be configured to heat your domestic hot water, which further extends the energy savings for your home.

Many of Warm and Cool’s customers take advantage of the low or no interest loans available from their banks to improve the heating and ventilation in their homes. They recommend that you talk with your bank so that you will be able to enjoy the benefits of a warmer, drier, and healthier home sooner.

Warm and Cool offers a free consultation to assess the feasibility of switching your boiler central heating system to run from a hot water heat pump.

Please call (03) 453-1010, email info@warmandcool.co.nz, or visit warmandcool.co.nz/contact to get in touch with the friendly team.