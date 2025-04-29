Mitre 10: An ongoing dedication to quality and service

After 30 years, outstanding value and service remain key at Mitre 10 MEGA Dunedin and Mitre 10 Mosgiel.

Customers get double benefits from shopping at Mitre 10 MEGA Dunedin and Mitre 10 Mosgiel.

They enjoy the special service that locally owned businesses provide, plus the prices that can only be offered by a national chain.

Mitre 10 has been a trusted part of New Zealand’s home improvement landscape for more than 50 years. For the last 30 of those, Martin and Frances Dippie have been the proud owners of the Dunedin and Mosgiel branches.

In 2005 they expanded their local presence by opening Dunedin’s first Mitre 10 MEGA store.

Their commitment has not gone unnoticed. In 2016 the Dunedin store was named MEGA Trade Store of the Year, and two years later both stores won the Excellence in Retail Award at the Westpac Otago Business Awards.

In 2019, the Dunedin branch was Retail Store of the Year at the National Hardware Awards.

For two consecutive years, 2022 and 2023, Mitre 10 Mosgiel was recognised with Mitre 10’s Garden Centre of the Year award, highlighting the team’s dedication to quality and service.

The secret of their success is catering for everyone from home DIY beginners to the building trade.

Customers can find whatever they need — a new dishcloth or an entire kitchen, a packet of nails or all the materials for a covered deck.

In the garden centres, novices are welcome alongside green-thumbed veterans.

The 200 staff spread across the Dunedin and Mosgiel stores are happy to answer questions and advise on how best to find what customers need — they welcome queries and love to help.

Mitre 10 also takes care of local builders and tradies with quality products and reliable service. Its in-house trade support team is renowned for expert knowledge and efficiency.

The staff encourage people to take in their plans for any project. The trade account managers can take them through each step from start to completion.

Online customers are in luck too — Mitre 10 MEGA Dunedin and Mitre 10 Mosgiel offer one-hour Click & Collect and fast delivery, so you can get everything you need, fast.

Mitre 10 partners with a wide network of local and national suppliers to ensure it has the best possible range for both DIY and trade customers.

That has resulted in more than 52,000 products across home and garden, showrooms, and building materials.

Mitre 10 New Zealand has earned the title of New Zealand’s Most Trusted Home Improvement Store from Reader’s Digest for several years running — a reflection of the strong connection that Kiwis have with the brand.

That confidence is reinforced by consistently high rankings in the Kantar Corporate Reputation Index, where Mitre 10 is recognised as one of the country’s most reputable and respected companies.

These accolades highlight the brand’s commitment to quality, customer service, and community values — something the teams are proud to represent every day at Mitre 10

MEGA Dunedin and Mosgiel.

Their ongoing aim is to continue to give outstanding service and value.

www.mitre10.co.nz

Mosgiel: 119 Gordan Road, Mosgiel, 9024 - phone 03 489 0000

Dunedin: 350 Andersons Bay Road, South Dunedin, 9012 - phone 03 455 3344