Thermawood Otago: Retaining timber character with double-glazing

The Thermawood system will have you enjoying the benefits of double-glazing while retaining the character of timber.

Owning the Thermawood franchises for Otago, Central Otago, and Southland certainly keeps Dunedin’s Matt Lamb busy.

The Thermawood brand has been around for 15 years, while Lamb launched Thermawood Otago in 2013.

The excellent system enables the retrofitting of double-glazing into existing timber windows. This means that the character of older wooden homes is retained – along with heat and humidity.

Specifically designed for extreme weather, the Thermawood system is perfect for the colder climates experienced in the south.

“With the way electricity prices and fuel prices for heating your home are, you want to get the best bang out of your buck and retain as much heat as you possibly can,” Lamb notes.

For both retrofitting into existing windows or double-glazing into new timber joinery, Thermawood Otago are the experts.

The double-glazing system is tested and approved to the New Zealand industry standard for strength and weathertightness in windows and doors.

The patented Thermawood system features concealed drainage that allows potentially harmful moisture to drain away.

Thermawood Otago’s qualified timber joiners can repair damaged timber frames, returning them to new, or build new timber sashes to retain the original look. They can even install draught seals to the leakiest of windows.

The Thermawood system is built to last, providing reassurance that you’ll get longevity out of the product.

While they work with many builders around Dunedin, Thermawood Otago’s primarily work directly with homeowners in the city.

On a bigger scale, they’ve been involved in large heritage building projects including hotels, and the Consumer and Applied Sciences building at the University of Otago.

“The Thermawood system complies with any sort of heritage status listed buildings,” Lamb says.

There are 14 staff working across the three Thermawood franchises that he owns, serving the entire lower South Island.

Among them is the highly experienced manager Daryl Chaplin, who’s well known in the local building industry.

With a high-quality system that is specifically designed for New Zealand’s challenging conditions, the future is feeling warmer with Thermawood.

“We’re going to keep building on the good reputation that we have, and doing quality work,” Lamb reflects. “And expanding our reach in the lower South Island.”

www.thermawoodotago.co.nz

03 488 4000

71 MacLaggan Street, Kenmure, Dunedin, 9016