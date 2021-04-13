Great venue for a range of events



Otago Golf Club’s clubhouse has three private function rooms for hire and is able to accommodate groups from 10 through to elegant banquets for 150 guests.

The clubhouse lounge has spectacular views of the course and ample free parking available. It is only 10 minutes drive from the city centre.



The venue can be separated into smaller spaces and we can supply any extra video or conference equipment you require.

The clubhouse is an excellent private function venue for your cocktail parties, wedding receptions, company and board dinners, and special occasions such as 50th birthdays, anniversaries, end of year prize giving, mid-winter and end of year Christmas parties.

Business lunches are also available.



Our caterer, bar staff and events management staff will ensure your day is a great success.



