Olveston is an experience guests will never forget

Built in 1906, Olveston Historic Home was perfectly designed for entertaining.

From the very first step taken through the magnificent English oak door into the vestibule, your guests will appreciate this is an experience they will never forget.



Olveston Historic Home is the perfect venue for a private soiree, business meeting, social gathering, or celebration.

The elegant and timeless spaces are the perfect backdrop for a memorable and very special occasion.

If it is a cocktail party you are wanting to host, the billiard room is well proportioned for 30 guests.

Or for the larger networking mix and mingle, the great hall and drawing room complete with the original Steinway grand piano are ideal for up to 120 guests.



Olveston can host small, intimate dinner parties in the dining room for up to 22 guests. For the larger gathering enjoy the opulence of the great hall seating up to 48 guests.



This bespoke venue can also host both intimate recitals in the drawing room for up to 50 guests or outdoor musical events on the lawn for up to 140 guests. Call the team today to plan your next function, (03) 477-3320 or email manager@olveston.co.nz



