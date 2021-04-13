Dunedin Airport Meeting Rooms

Meet someone halfway and seal the deal without even leaving the airport. Dunedin Airport has a wonderful conference centre suitable for a wide range of events, including board meetings, one-on-one interviews, workshops, conferences and seminars.

Located on the second floor of the terminal building, alongside the Koru Lounge, the facilities can cater to both large conferences or gatherings, and more intimate smaller meetings. With spectacular views of the Maungatua Range, the Taieri Plain and airport

life, the rooms combine an abundance of natural light with a modern neutral decor. Climate-controlled air-conditioning and lighting feature in each meeting room, with a conference phone, data projector, whiteboards and large screen available.



THE MAUNGATUA ROOM

Overlooking the Taieri Plain and magnificent Maungatua ridge, this spacious and light-filled room accommodates up to 50 people (theatre-style) and is ideal for workshops and conferences.



MAUNGATUA TAHI AND MAUNGATUA RUA

The Maungatua Room can be divided into two smaller rooms to accommodate groups of up to 20 people.



THE FLAGSTAFF ROOM

The ideal boardroom space for up to 14 people. Its combination of original art and executive style provides an environment suitable for hosting discerning clients.



WAITAHA TAHI AND WAITAHA RUA

The smallest of the facilities available, the Waitaha Rooms seat up to eight people and are ideal for interviews or business presentations.



CATERING

Dunedin Airport’s catering provider, Fuel to Fly by Airspresso, offers a full range of food, from finger food through to full meals and a bar service.