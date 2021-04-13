

Lauderdale is a delightful historic 60 acre property in the middle of Central Otago, incorporating buildings from the 1860s, 150-year-old redwoods, stone ruins and a custom built function centre.



While the centre is small (it seats just over a hundred), the lawn area outside it can accommodate several enormous marquees if necessary.



The bar is geared up to serve up to eight draught beers and ciders, the function centre has a night club quality music system, and the outdoor speaker system gives crystal clear sound in a rural setting.



The owners have worked in tourism and incentives for 20 years, with some notable events being the abseiling of the All Blacks down the Sky Tower a couple of Lions tours ago; hiring and theming a steam train out of Glenbrook; and running multiple high-end activities for incentives in Queenstown.



They are networked with locals who can create custom wonders on private high country stations with local characters: offroad driving professionals (4WDs, buggies, and motorbikes); mountain and trail biking; hunting and fishing. These can be topped off with gala dinners and bluegrass or country bands, or some of the latest Maori singing sensations.



On the food side they have worked with some of the country’s top chefs or provided a twist to things with barbecues or hangis. It can be as sophisticated or laid back as you wish. They recommend tapas style menus as nice and informal, mixed with some of the

quality lawn games they have.