St Clair Golf Club

20 Isadore Rd

St Clair

Dunedin

03 487 7076

www.stclairgolf.co.nz

The perfect venue for your event

St Clair Golf Club is the ideal venue to celebrate your special occasion with family and friends, be it a wedding, anniversary, or birthday.



Located in the beautiful, garden like setting of the golf club, the venue offers a breathtaking backdrop for your function, including fantastic photo opportunities around the picturesque course, with numerous panoramic views.

They offer indoor and outdoor spaces for your celebrations such as a reception and dance floor area.

The menus feature fresh selections for a variety of tastes, from formal menus to informal barbecues and grazing tables.

The caterers offer specially assembled menus and are able to assist with special requests.

Staff are devoted to making your event unforgettable.



From planning to execution, the event team will work with you every step of the way.

They have a strong commitment to the very best in service and dedication to your special event.

They know that organising functions can be stressful and full of surprises, which is why they offer a simple inclusive venue-hire package.



St Clair Golf Club venues can cater for everything, from small groups up to groups of 140.

However, you are most welcome to give input into the arrangements at the venue.

The venue is perfect for socialising, with a great dance floor and spectacular views.

Just 10 minutes from the city centre, it offers ample complimentary parking.

Depending on your requirements, venue hire includes all tables, chairs, table linen, crockery, cutlery, and glassware.



Give St Clair Golf Club a call to discuss pricing and catering options on (03) 487-7076, or email hospitality@stclairgolf.co.nz