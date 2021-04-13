Oamaru Licensing Trust

The OLT has two quality function venues The Brydone Hotel and Northstar Motel complex.



The Brydone Hotel

Located in the heart of Oamaru the historic Brydone Hotel is one of the most versatile venues in North Otago with a variety of flexible function spaces, with room for two to 250 guests. They have numerous conference room options for your event, and the Brydone also offers competitive accommodation rates with 45 plus hotel rooms, cafe, restaurant, and two bars.



The Brydone Hotel Oamaru offers a professional and experienced team who will work with you in all aspects of planning and organising your event right down to the last detail. They will ensure you enjoy fantastic hospitality, comfortable rooms, and delicious food. The Brydone offers secure off-street parking, Wi-Fi, and is within easy walking distance to many of Oamaru's historic attractions including the blue penguin colony and Victorian precinct. They pride othemselves on professional and friendly service, all within a beautiful heritage hotel.



Please contact Charlotte at brydone.funtions@olt.co.nz to request a copy of the conference pack.





Northstar Restaurant and Bar

At Northstar Restaurant and Bar they cater for functions ranging from corporate events, to sit down meals, dances, celebrations, and parties.The courtyard conference room can seat up to 20pax boardroom style, or up to 36pax theatre style.The lounge area is perfect for a more relaxed or informal style of meeting, and is used frequently for book clubs, smaller AGMs, coffee groups, and breakout sessions.The restaurant can also be hired in conjunction with the lounge area for larger conference events.For sit down meals they can cater for approximately 130 guests, and for dances, celebration or parties, they can cater for approximately 170 guests.Northstar provides free wireless internet for all conferencing events, and can provide projector, screen and sound system hire.For groups in the restaurant/lounge areas the inbuilt sound system has a wireless microphone which is effective for speeches and seminars in this area.The restaurant and bar is available to be booked out. If you have a large number of guests from out of town, you can also book out Northstar Motel, the modern, stylish accommodation, for your guest’s convenience.Please contact Nothstar for further information or to book your event.